No, 'Coolie' Badge Worn by Rahul Gandhi Did Not Carry '420' as Its Serial Number

An image showing Congress leader Rahul Gandhi wearing a railway porter's red jacket and a badge with serial number '420' written on it is going viral on social media to mock the leader.
Some context: Gandhi visited Anand Vihar Terminal in Delhi on 21 September.
He donned a 'coolie' attire and also carried a piece of luggage.
He also met the porters working at the station and discussed their issues.
How did we find out the truth?: We checked Gandhi's social media platforms to find the original image.
This led us to an Instagram post made by the official account of Gandhi on 21 September.
The post details him meeting the railway porters at Anand Vihar Terminal in Delhi.
We compared the viral image with the original one, which carried '756' badge number.
The same thread posted by Gandhi carried another close picture with showed '756' badge number very clearly.
Some of these images were also shared by Congress on its official X (formerly Twitter) account.
Conclusion: Clearly, this viral image showing Rahul Gandhi wearing a coolie's badge with '420' serial number is altered.
