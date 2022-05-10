No, Raghuram Rajan Is Not the New Governor of the Bank of England

A photo of former Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Raghuram Rajan is being shared on social media, accompanied by a text which congratulates him on being appointed as the new governor of the Bank of England.

However, we found that the claim is false. The bank's website shows Andrew Bailey as its governor who took charge in 2020. Bailey was also referred to as the governor in a recent press conference held on 5 May 2022.

Moreover, this claim has been doing the rounds since 2018.