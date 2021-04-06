Clip of Temple Vandalism in Delhi Shared With False Communal Spin

A video of an incident that took place at the Vaishno Mata Temple in Delhi’s Punjabi Bagh area on Saturday, 3 April, in which a 28-year-old man allegedly threw stones at the temple, is being given a false communal angle.

ACP Punjabi Bagh Vijay Chandel told us that the accused, who has been identified as one Vicky Mal, a ragpicker, has been arrested. He further told us that Mal threw stones at the temple because he was “angry with God”.