Punjab’s Golden Temple Bearing PPEs, Ventilators’ Cost? Fake News!
CLAIM
Several social media users including Prithvi Reddy, AAP’s Karnataka Convener claimed that Sri Harmandir Sahib i.e. Golden Temple in Amritsar will be bearing the complete expenses of ventilators and PPE kits of the state of Punjab. Netizens are lauding the efforts made by the religious entity towards combating the coronavirus pandemic.
Similar claims were being made on Twitter and Facebook by multiple users. Cricketer Harbhajan Singh had also tweeted about the same, however, he later took down his tweet.
WHAT’S THE TRUTH?
To verify the claims being made, we got in touch with the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), who denied the information being circulated on social media.
An official in the SGPC, on the condition of anonymity, told The Quint, “No, the Golden Temple is not donating PPEs. People post anything and everything on social media. Although, the temple is doing the maximum it can to help people during this time as we are serving food to those in need. Further, our hospitals are well equipped to handle this.”
You can read all our fact-checked stories here.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9643651818, or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated)