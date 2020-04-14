Punjab’s Golden Temple Bearing PPEs, Ventilators’ Cost? Fake News!

To verify the claims being made, we got in touch with the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), who denied the information being circulated on social media.

An official in the SGPC, on the condition of anonymity, told The Quint, “No, the Golden Temple is not donating PPEs. People post anything and everything on social media. Although, the temple is doing the maximum it can to help people during this time as we are serving food to those in need. Further, our hospitals are well equipped to handle this.”