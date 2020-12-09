Punjab CM Met Ambani Ahead of Bharat Bandh? No, Image is From 2017
The image and the video are from Oct 2017 when Singh had met Ambani to discuss investment opportunities in Punjab.
An old image and a video of Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh meeting Reliance Industries Chairperson Mukesh Ambani have been revived with the false claim that the duo met a day before the ‘Bharat Bandh,’ called by the protesting farmers.
The image and the video, however, are from October 2017 when Singh had met Ambani to discuss “various investment and industrial development opportunities in Punjab.”
CLAIM
The image was shared by users on Facebook, with the claim, “Mukesh Ambani met Punjab CM Amarinder Singh on the day before Bharat Bandh, in Mumbai. Amarinder Singh has already supported Home Minister Amit Shah on the Farmers’ Bill and on the other side he’s supporting the Bandh.”
A video of the two meeting has also been shared by users on social media with a similar claim.
WHAT WE FOUND OUT
A reverse image search led us to the original image tweeted by the official account of Capt Amarinder Singh, on 31 October 2017.
He had also uploaded more images on his official Facebook account on the same day, with the caption, “Met shri Mukesh Ambani Ji in Mumbai. Discussed various investment and industrial development opportunities in Punjab.”
Hindustan Times had also reported on 31 October that the CM met Ambani in Mumbai, and “their one-to-one meeting was followed by delegation-level talks during which Reliance made a detailed presentation on businesses.”
Singh also asked Reliance to take up farm-to-factory projects, according to HT.
VIRAL VIDEO IS ALSO FROM 2017
A keyword search of the ‘Amarinder Ambani meet’ led us to a news bulletin by news channel, Zee Punjab Haryana Himachal, dated 31 October 2017, when the CM had met Ambani during his visit to Mumbai, not in his office, as claimed.
The viral video begins at the time stamp 00:14 in the news bulletin.
Evidently, an image and a video of Punjab CM with Ambani in 2017 has falsely been revived as a recent meeting ahead of the Bharat Bandh.
