Bharat Bandh: Why Generations of Families Are Joining the Protest
A 65-year-old woman said that three generations of her family had come for the protest.
Video Producer: Hera Khan
Video Editor: Vivek Gupta
Farmers’ unions across the nation observed ‘Bharat Bandh’ on Tuesday, 8 December, to press for the repeal of the newly passed farm laws. Scenes from the epicentre of the agitation at the Singhu and Tikri borders between Delhi and Haryana spoke for themselves.
A 65-year-old woman said that that three generations of her family had come for the protest and would continue to be there until the demands are met.
“We’ve come here with all the arrangements.. will continue to fight for our rights.”Farmer at Tikri border
Another farmer, Jaswinder Singh, who hails from Amritsar, said that the objective behind calling for a ‘Bharat Bandh’ was to make PM Modi realise that it's not just farmers from Punjab who are against the laws.
“This dark law should be rolled back... (We) Will not go back until the laws are withdrawn.”Gurmeet Singh, Farmer
Some farmers also expressed dismay over some media houses calling them ‘Khalistanis’ and ‘terrorists’."We are not Khalistanis, or terrorists", said the son of a farmer.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.