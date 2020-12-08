Bharat Bandh: Why Generations of Families Are Joining the Protest

Farmers’ unions across the nation observed ‘Bharat Bandh’ on Tuesday, 8 December, to press for the repeal of the newly passed farm laws. Scenes from the epicentre of the agitation at the Singhu and Tikri borders between Delhi and Haryana spoke for themselves.

A 65-year-old woman said that that three generations of her family had come for the protest and would continue to be there until the demands are met.