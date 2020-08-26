Protests From West Bengal Falsely Shared as Violence in Bengaluru

A local reporter also confirmed to The Quint that the video was from Dinajpur, not Bengaluru, as claimed.

Further, we found a news report by Bengali daily, Anandbazar Patrika, dated 19 July 2020 stating that, “according to the locals, the 15-year-old girl was abducted from her home on Saturday night by a miscreant. He allegedly took the girl to a place next to the house and raped her.”

However the article added that the autopsy did not reveal any signs of sexual harassment and the girl, a resident of Sonapur village, died due to poisoning.

The enraged locals resorted to blocking the National Highway 31 to demand arrests of the culprit, resulting in clashes with the security forces.

Evidently, the incident from West Bengal has been falsely shared as the recent violence in Bengaluru.