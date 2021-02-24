No, Priyanka Didn’t Snub Rape Survivor’s Family From Rajasthan
Republic Bharat had tweeted that the said leader snubbed the family of a girl who was allegedly raped in Rajasthan.
Several social media users amplified a false claim shared by news channel Republic Bharat, that Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi snubbed the family of alleged rape survivor who hailed from Rajasthan, while addressing a gathering in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday, 23 February.
However, live visuals of the event and reporters’ accounts show that Gandhi stopped her speech mid-way to meet the protesting family.
CLAIM
Republic Bharat tweeted that the Congress leader snubbed the family of a girl who was allegedly raped in Rajasthan’s Bharatput and was demanding justice.
The media outlet also carried a report on the same, however, both the tweet and the article were later taken down.
It is pertinent to note that one of the channel’s tweet carrying the false claim was still up at the time of publishing the article. The said tweet contains a link, which directed us to the home page of the website.
Several social media users shared the same claim on Facebook and Twitter.
WHAT WE FOUND OUT
To ascertain the sequence of events, we watched the LIVE streaming of Priyanka Gandhi’s address in Mathura on Tuesday, 23 February that was aired on Congress’ official handle.
At 08:50 minutes, Priyanka stopped her speech and can be seen walking down the stage. A person present on the stage says on the mic, “Didi neeche aa rahi hain, kripya rukein (Didi is coming down, kindly wait).”
In the background one can hear people on the stage saying, “Aane do, aane do usko (let them come).”
The LIVE feed was then cut as Congress leader walked down from the stage, and it resumed once she took the podium again.
The same visuals were shared by news outlets such as ANI and Hindustan Times, among others.
As per a NDTV report, an alleged rape survivor’s mother from Rajasthan who was present in the gathering was chanting slogans to seek justice.
“The Congress leader was on stage, addressing the farmers' meeting, when she was interrupted by the woman's slogans. Priyanka Gandhi then spoke to the woman and took her aside. She dialled Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on the spot and asked him to help the rape survivor,” the report added.
‘GIVEN IMMEDIATE ATTENTION’: JOURNALIST
Journalist Prashant Kumar tweeted that Priyanka Gandhi had “given immediate attention” to the girl from Rajasthan.
“She stopped her speech midway to meet her, took her away, dialled CM Ashok Gehlot and directed him to ensure speedy justice for her. Gehlot assured of it,” the journalist wrote.
REPUBLIC BHARAT DELETES ARTICLE MAKING FALSE CLAIM
Republic Bharat took down its article making the false claim about the Congress leader snubbing the alleged rape survivor’s family during her Mathura address.
Later, the media outlet published another article in which it mentioned that the Congress leader met the concerned family and spoke to Rajasthan Chief Minister.
The Uttar Pradesh unit of Congress took to Twitter to call out the claim made by Republic Bharat.
Evidently, a claim initially shared by Republic Bharat was amplified by many social media users to falsely claim that Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi snubbed alleged rape survivor’s family while delivering a speech in Mathura.
