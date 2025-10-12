Fact-Check: Has PMO India Launched a Hotline To Report Corruption? No!

An image showing Prime Minister Narendra Modi, carrying a contact number, is being shared on social media.
The claim: The post is being shared to claim that the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) has launched a hotline number, 9851145045, which people can call to report any corruption, "bribery, delays, and bad behaviour," in government services.
(Archived versions of more posts sharing this claim can be seen here, here, and here.)
But...?: The claim is false. PMO India has not launched any such initiative.
The number given in the claim belongs to the Nepali government's initiative for citizens to contact their PMO for complaints and suggestions.
How do we know?: We ran a search using the keywords 'PMO India corruption hotline' on Google for more information.
This did not return any relevant, credible reports, showing that the Indian government did not launch any hotline of this kind.
Supplementing the search with '9851145045' showed us a report by Nepali news organisation Republica which said that their Prime Minister Sushila Karki had launched the hotline to report problems with government institutions.
The search also led us to the website of Nepal's PMO and Council of Ministers.
The footer of the website's homepage carried the same number, noting that it was to "receive complaints and suggestions from common people, which can be a help for good governance and effective policy making."
Conclusion: A hotline number shared by Nepal's PMO is being shared to falsely claim that PMO India launched a hotline to report corruption.
