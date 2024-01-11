Join Us On:
Fact-Check: No, All Indians Will Not Receive ₹2,000 in Bank Accounts Under PMJDY

The link is a bogus one. There is no official announcement about people receiving ₹2,000 under PMJDY.

Aishwarya Varma
Published
WebQoof
3 min read
A graphic, purportedly related to the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY), which claims all Indians are eligible to receive ₹2,000 in their bank accounts while providing a link to receive the amount has gone viral on social media.

An archive of this post can be seen here..

An archive of this post can be seen here..

(Source: Facebook/Screenshot)

(Archives of more posts sharing this link can be seen here, here, and here.)

But...?: The claim is false. The link attached to the graphic takes users to a bogus website. The official website for the PMJDY is 'www.pmjdy.gov.in.'

How did we find out?: We looked for news reports regarding an official announcement of this kind, but did not find any.

  • Under the viral graphic, we saw that the link provided for receiving ₹2,000 in one's bank account was 'www.pmjdyan-dhan.in'.

• Under the viral graphic, we saw that the link provided for receiving ₹2,000 in one's bank account was 'www.pmjdyan-dhan.in'.

The graphic shows a bogus link.

(Source: Facebook/Altered by The Quint)

  • Any official website linked to the government or its schemes has the text 'gov' in the link or URL.

  • In this case, the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana's official website is 'www.pmjdy.gov.in.'

The link is a bogus one. There is no official announcement about people receiving ₹2,000 under PMJDY.

The official website for the scheme is pmjdy.gov.in.

(Source: PMJDY/Altered by The Quint)

If you click the link: It leads you to a bogus website, which shows this page.

If you click the link: It leads you to a bogus website, which shows this page.

The website opens a page which shows logos for many national schemes and a scratch card.

(Source: Screenshot)

Most of the page, apart from the 'Scratch card' square, is static, which means that it does not respond to any inputs.

  • On scratching the central portion with the cursor on multiple occasions, the page always showed the same amount, ₹1,995.

• On scratching the central portion with the cursor on multiple occasions, the page always showed the same amount, ₹1,995.

The scratch card always shows the same amount, which is ₹5 shy of what is claimed.

(Source: Screenshot)

  • The link visible at the top of this page now read 'sterling.hospitals.shop' instead of 'pmjdyan-dhan'.

• The link visible at the top of this page now read 'sterling.hospitals.shop' instead of 'pmjdyan-dhan'.

The URL in the address bar changes after the link is clicked.

(Source: Screenshot)

  • Moreover, when we entered 'pmjdyan-dhan' in the address bar of our browser, it said that the website could not be reached.

• Moreover, when we entered 'pmjdyan-dhan' in the address bar of our browser, it said that the website could not be reached.

There is no website with the same URL.

(Source: Screenshot)

More on this website: We used online domain tools to obtain more information regarding both bogus websites.

  • As per Domain Tools, the website 'pmjdyan-dhan.in' does not exist and can be purchased.

• As per Domain Tools, the website 'pmjdyan-dhan.in' does not exist and can be purchased.

The URL is available for registration.

(Source: Domain Tools/Screenshot)

  • Using the same tool for details about 'sterling.hospitals.shop', we learned that the website was a recently registered one, in the USA's Florida.

• Using the same tool for details about 'sterling.hospitals.shop', we learned that the website was a recently registered one, in the USA's Florida.

'sterling.hospitals.shop' is registered in Miami, USA.

(Source: Domain Tools/Altered by The Quint)

If this was a genuine website for a scheme by the Indian government, it would likely be registered in India.

  • This is the case with the legitimate website for PMJDY, which was registered in Mumbai, Maharashtra.

• This is the case with the legitimate website for PMJDY, which was registered in Mumbai, Maharashtra.

Official websites for government schemes are likely to be registered in India.

(Source: Domain Tools/Altered by The Quint)

Conclusion: The viral claim regarding the PMJDY scheme is false. The link provided is bogus.

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818 , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

