Bank Holidays in January 2024: Banks To Remain Closed for 16 Days; Full List

Banks across India will be closed for a total of 16 days in January 2024. The key bank holidays in India in January include New Year’s Day on January 1, Republic Day on January 26, and others. These 16 days of bank holidays in India will include festivals, national holidays, second and fourth Saturdays, and all Sundays.

Customers who have urgent banking requirements should take note of these scheduled holidays. Crucial digital services, such as mobile banking, UPI, and Internet banking, will be available with no disruption in services until informed beforehand, although customers won't be able to visit the bank branches on these days. It is important to note that holidays do vary from state to state.

Bank holidays in India are listed under the State Government, Central Government, and Union Territories Act of 1881. Three national holidays are celebrated in India which include the holidays of January 26 (Republic Day), August 15 (Independence Day), and Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti, October 2.

The RBI classifies bank holidays into three categories: Holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act, Holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act and Real-Time Gross Settlement Holiday, and Banks’ Closing of Accounts.