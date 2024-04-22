Old Video of Man Hurling Stones at PM Modi’s Poster Viral as Recent Incident

A video showing a man throwing what appears to be a stone at a poster of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is being circulated as a recent incident, amid the ongoing 2024 Lok Sabha Elections.

What do viral posts say?: A premium X user named 'Vijay Thottathil' shared the video with a caption that said, "BJP has to introspect why so much of hatred against one man? Why people hate him so much?? Eventually you reap what you sow!."