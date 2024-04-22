ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Old Video of Man Hurling Stones at PM Modi’s Poster Viral as Recent Incident

We found that the video has been available online since at least December 2023 and is not a recent one.

Abhishek Anand
Published
WebQoof
2 min read
Hindi Female

A video showing a man throwing what appears to be a stone at a poster of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is being circulated as a recent incident, amid the ongoing 2024 Lok Sabha Elections.

What do viral posts say?: A premium X user named 'Vijay Thottathil' shared the video with a caption that said, "BJP has to introspect why so much of hatred against one man? Why people hate him so much?? Eventually you reap what you sow!."

An archive of the post can be found here.

(Source: X/Screenshot)

The video had garnered over two lakh views on the platform.

More archives of similar claims can be viewed here, here, and here.

Are these claims true?: No, the video does not show a recent incident. It has been online since at least December 2023 and reportedly shows a man hurling stones at PM Modi's poster in Maharashtra.

How did we find that out?: On using the help of Google Lens search, we found a report published on the online portal named 'The Siasat Daily'.

  • The report carried visuals from the viral video and said that a man pelted a stone several times at a poster on PM Modi in Maharashtra.

  • It mentioned that the video was shared by a Congress leader named Hitendra Pithadiya who criticised the Prime Minister.

The video was published on 29 December 2023.

(Source: The Siasat Daily/Screenshot)

  • Team WebQoof also noticed that "Chandramani Nagar" was written on top of the bus stop. For the unversed, Chandramani Nagar is located in Nagpur district of Maharashtra.

Visual from the viral video, where name on the bus stop can be seen.

(Source: Viral video/Screenshot/Altered by The Quint)

Older versions of the video: We found several older versions of the viral video uploaded on multiple social media platforms, such as Facebook, Instagram, and X. You can view archives of such posts here, here, and here.

Conclusion: It is clear that the video is old and does not show a recent incident of a man hurling a slipper at PM Modi's poster.

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818 , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

