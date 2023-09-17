Old Clip Passed Off as PM Modi Expressing His Support for Opposition INDIA Bloc

A video of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is being shared on the internet with users claiming that it shows him expressing support for Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc in the upcoming elections.
What is PM Modi saying?: In the video, PM Modi could be heard raising slogans and asking people to vote for India.
What is the truth?: The video is clipped and dates back to December 2013, which predates the formation of the opposition INDIA bloc.
It shows Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) then Prime Ministerial candidate Modi asking people to vote for the country, i.e. India, during the Maha Garjana rally in Mumbai.
What led us to the truth?: We performed a keyword search on Google with the words "PM Modi asks to vote for India".
This led us to a longer version of the video uploaded on the verified YouTube channel of Aaj Tak.
It was titled, "Vote for India is the slogan for 2014 elections: Modi" and was uploaded on 22 December 2013.
The video shows PM Modi addressing the Maha Garjana rally in Maharashtra's Mumbai.
He could be heard talking about how there should be universities in our country for films, history, human research development, etc.
PM Modi further asked people to raise slogans to vote for the country and not a party in the 2014 general elections.
At around the 1:54 timestamp of the video, one can see the viral video playing.
The video also carried an introduction plate which said, "Narendra Modi, Chief Minister, Gujarat."
Other sources: The full length video of the entire rally was uploaded on the official YouTube channel of PM Narendra Modi.
The description of the video said, "Shri Narendra Modi addressing Maha Garjana Rally at Mumbai exhorting people to not to vote for a Dal (party) , but vote for Desh (country) VOTE FOR INDIA, reaffirming the commitment of the BJP to serving the poor of the nation and reiterating that bad governance and vote bank politics is the root cause of all problems."
Conclusion: An old and clipped video is being shared to falsely claim that PM Narendra Modi could be seen expressing his support for the opposition INDIA bloc.
