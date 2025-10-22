ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

AI Video Shared as Afghan Leader Recording Documentary With PM Modi-Lookalike

The video has been generated using the help of AI tools and does not show real visuals.

A purported video of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi walking together is going viral on social media platforms as a recent incident.

What's the claim?: An X (formerly Twitter) user shared the clip claiming that it showed Muttaqi recording a documentary on the history of Hindu temples in Afghanistan with a lookalike of PM Modi.

(Archives of similar such claims could be viewed here, here, and here.)

What's the truth?: The video has been generated using the help of Artificial Intelligence (AI) tools and does not show real visuals. This means that the viral claim is false.

Discrepancies in the viral video: Towards the starting of the video, we noticed that PM Modi's face was morphed and then his facial features changed completely.

  • The movements appeared unnatural and the lip-movements did not match the words heard in the video.

  • These are some of the most common problems that one can spot in AI-generated visuals.

What did a detection tool show?: Team WebQoof passed the clip through a detection tool named 'DeepFake-O-Meter' to further verify its authenticity.

  • Three detectors showed conclusive results of the viral video being an AI-generated one.

Visuals stemmed from an old photo: A simple Google Lens search on the keyframes of the viral video directed us to an image of PM Modi posted on the official handle of MIB [Ministry of Information and Broadcasting].

  • It was uploaded on 27 November 2023 and was captioned, "PM @narendramodi offered prayers at Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Tirumala, Andhra Pradesh."

Conclusion: Evidently, the viral video has been generated using AI and does not show real visuals.

