Jashodaben Protesting in Shaheen Bagh? Nope, Picture is Old
As protests against the contentious Citizenship law continue across the country relentlessly, a new post has emerged on social media with a claim that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s estranged wife Jashodaben attended the protests at Shaheen Bagh in Delhi.
CLAIM
The claim which is in Hindi reads, “आज मोदी जी की पत्नी जसोदा बेन भी शाहीन बाग पहुंच गई 500 लेने... [Translation: Today Modiji’s wife Jashodaben reached Shaheen Bagh to take Rs 500.]”
This comes in light of the allegations that the women in Shaheen Bagh are receiving money from the Opposition parties for protesting against CAA and NRC.
The aforementioned post has been shared over 320 times and has been viewed over 11,000 times in the last 24 hours.
We also found multiple people sharing the same post with the same claim.
TRUE OR FALSE?
False. This picture is not from the ongoing protests but from 2016 where Jashodaben had joined members of an NGO on a day-long hunger strike to demand a halt to demolition of slums in Mumbai during the monsoon.
WHAT WE FOUND OUT
On conducting a reverse image search on the picture we were directed to an old tweet by then AAP leader Alka Lamba. Though she herself questioned the authenticity of the picture, the tweet which she had retweeted claims that she was protesting with Muslim women for their rights.
We then conducted a keyword search on Google with relevant keywords and came across an article in The Week dated 12 February, 2016 which had the same picture. According to this article Jashodaben had joined the members of an NGO for a day-long protest in support of slum dwellers in Mumbai.
Clearly, an old photograph of Jashodaben has been used to falsely claim that she is protesting with the women in Shaheen Bagh.
