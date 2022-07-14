No, PM Modi Didn't Change His Outfit During the National Emblem Unveiling
PM Modi was wearing a saffron robe over his blue jacket and didn't change his attire during the ceremony.
A collage of two photographs showing Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the unveiling ceremony of the National Emblem is being shared on social media with a claim that he changed his outfit during the ceremony.
Modi unveiled the newly constructed National Emblem on the roof of the new Parliament building in New Delhi on 11 July 2022. The 6.5 metres high National Emblem is made of bronze and weighs 9,500 kg.
However, we found that Modi didn't change his outfit at the unveiling ceremony. He just wrapped a saffron shawl over his blue jacket, which can be seen in the viral photo.
CLAIM
The claim around the viral photo states that PM Modi changed his outfit during the unveiling ceremony of the National Emblem.
WHAT WE FOUND OUT
We checked PM Modi's official Facebook account to look for visuals from the unveiling ceremony of the National Emblem at the new Parliament building in New Delhi.
The viral image, which showed Modi wearing the saffron robe over his blue jacket, could be seen here.
We also found a video of the unveiling ceremony from 11 July 2022 uploaded by Modi on his official Twitter account.
In this video, he can be seen wearing the blue jacket, and at 1:41 timestamp he can be seem wearing a saffron shawl over it.
Another video was uploaded on Modi's Twitter handle showed him in the same attire post the ceremony.
Clearly, PM Modi wore a saffron shawl over his blue jacket and did not change his outfit during the ceremony as claimed.
