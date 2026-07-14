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Video of PM Modi Walking With Teleprompter During Australia Visit Is Edited

The video is an edited one. Original videos from the event do not show PM Modi walking with a teleprompter.

Aishwarya Varma
Published
WebQoof
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A video of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese walking down an aisle at an event during his recent trip to Australia is being widely shared on social media.

  • In the video, a teleprompter can be seen rolling down the aisle in front of PM Modi. The clip is being shared to take a dig at the prime minister.

(Archived versions of more posts sharing this clip can be seen here, here, and here.)

But...?: The claim is false because the video is edited.

  • Original footage from the event does not show a teleprompter in front of the prime minister.

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How did we find out?: We looked for a video of the event on Prime Minister Modi's YouTube channel and found that it had been shared as a livestream on 9 July.

  • Its description noted that it showed PM Modi "in a community event of the Indian diaspora in Melbourne," but did not show a teleprompter in front of him.

Other videos shared by news agencies and organisations, as seen here, here, and here, also don't show a teleprompter in front of PM Modi.

Conclusion: An edited video is being shared to falsely claim that it shows PM Modi walking with a teleprompter during an event in Melbourne, Australia.

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818 , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

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Topics:  PM Narendra Modi   Australia   Webqoof 

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