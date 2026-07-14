Video of PM Modi Walking With Teleprompter During Australia Visit Is Edited

A video of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese walking down an aisle at an event during his recent trip to Australia is being widely shared on social media.
In the video, a teleprompter can be seen rolling down the aisle in front of PM Modi. The clip is being shared to take a dig at the prime minister.
How did we find out?: We looked for a video of the event on Prime Minister Modi's YouTube channel and found that it had been shared as a livestream on 9 July.
Its description noted that it showed PM Modi "in a community event of the Indian diaspora in Melbourne," but in front of him.
Conclusion: An edited video is being shared to falsely claim that it shows PM Modi walking with a teleprompter during an event in Melbourne, Australia.
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