Congress Shares Edited Photo of PM Modi Reading ‘101 Ways To Save Adani'

The original photo shows Prime Minister Narendra Modi reading a book titled 'Getting India Back on Track'.
A photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is being shared on social media, which shows him reading a book titled 101 Ways to Save Adani.
Who shared it?: The verified Facebook page of the Indian National Congress shared the photo with a caption, "Always keeping the cheat-code handy..."
How did we find out?: We ran a reverse image search on the viral photo, which led us to an article by The Wire.
This article carried a photograph showing PM Modi reading a book, whose cover read Getting India Back on Track.
It mentioned that the photo showed him at the launch event for the book Getting India Back on Track: An Action Agenda for Reform which was published by Carnegie Endowment and credited it to PTI.
Carnegie Middle East Center's website carried the same photo from the book launch, which took place in New Delhi on 8 June 2014.
We looked for the same photo on PTI's archives, where its description mentioned the title of the book as Getting India Back on Track: An Action Agenda for Reform.
A video of the book's launch was also uploaded on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's verified YouTube channel.
Conclusion: An edited photo was shared to claim that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was reading a book titled '101 Ways to Save Adani'.
