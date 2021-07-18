Pak Envoy in Kabul Summoned Over Abduction of Afghan Diplomat's Daughter

After being released from captivity, Alikhil has been under medical care at a hospital.



"The MoFA strongly condemns this heinous act and expresses its deep concern over the safety and security of diplomats, their families, and staff members of the Afghan political and consular missions in Pakistan," Afghanistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.



The Ministry of Foreign Affairs calls on the Government of Pakistan to take immediate necessary actions to ensure full security of the Afghan Embassy and Consulates as well as the immunity of the country's diplomats and their families in accordance with international treaties and conventions.



"While the Afghan Ministry of Foreign Affairs is following the matter with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan, we urge the Pakistani government to identify and prosecute the perpetrators at the soonest possible time," the statement said.

