2019 Pic of Crying Photographer Linked to Al-Aqsa Mosque Clashes

Amid the continued instances of violence between Israel and Palestine, a collage of images is being circulated to claim that a photojournalist got emotional while capturing images of Al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem, which was stormed by the Israeli security forces on 7 May.

However, we found that the Iraqi photographer’s photo dates back to 2019 when he started crying during the AFC Asia Cup as his team went down to Qatar 1-0 in the Round of 16.