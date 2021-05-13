Air Strikes, Rocket Attacks: At Least 65 Dead in Gaza, 7 in Israel

Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has expressed concern about “what we’re seeing in Israel, West Bank and Gaza” but has also reportedly backed Israel’s right to protect itself. As per Reuters, however, he added that Israel had a particular obligation to avoid civilian casualties.

“US President Joe Biden spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and conveyed his unwavering support for Israel’s security and for Israel’s legitimate right to defend itself and its people, while protecting civilians.”



Stating that America believes Palestinians and Israelis equally deserve to live with safety and security and that they will continue to engage with all parties involved to “urge de-escalation and bring calm”, Blinken informed that he has asked Deputy Assistant Secretary of State to go to the region immediately to meet Israeli and Palestinian leaders.