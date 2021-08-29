Photo of a Symbolic Protest in Afghanistan Shared as Kabul Airport Blast

A photograph showing what appears to be clothes floating in a pool of blood has gone viral on social media in the aftermath of the blasts near the airport in Kabul on Thursday, 26 August.

The image claims to show a "flood of blood" because of the blasts that took the lives of at least 170 people.

However, we found that the photo, which dates back to 2017, was from a symbolic protest held in Kabul to bring awareness on the high number of civilian casualties in the country. According to the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA), over 11,000 civilians were killed in 2016.