Sadhguru's Photograph With Daughter Radhe Shared With a Misleading Claim
We found that Sadhguru had shared the image in 2018 on the occasion of Father's Day.
A photograph showing a woman sitting on spiritual leader and founder of Isha Foundation Jagadish 'Jaggi' Vasudev, popularly known as Sadhguru, has gone viral on the internet.
The claim: People shared the image with a sarcastic comment on Sadhguru's character.
How did we find that out:
We conducted a reverse image search of the viral image and found the same image on Sadhguru's official Twitter handle.
The image was posted on 17 June 2018 with a caption that read, "A fortune to spend an hour with my dear father and they tell me it is #FathersDay . -Sg"
We conducted a keyword search for Sadhguru's daughter and found news articles about Radhe Jaggi.
We also found her Instagram handle, where she posts content with her father, Sadhguru.
Conclusion: An image of Sadhguru with his daughter was shared on social media with misleading claims.
