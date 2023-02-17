ADVERTISEMENT

Sadhguru's Photograph With Daughter Radhe Shared With a Misleading Claim

We found that Sadhguru had shared the image in 2018 on the occasion of Father's Day.

Abhilash Mallick
Published
WebQoof
2 min read
Sadhguru's Photograph With Daughter Radhe Shared With a Misleading Claim
i

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

A photograph showing a woman sitting on spiritual leader and founder of Isha Foundation Jagadish 'Jaggi' Vasudev, popularly known as Sadhguru, has gone viral on the internet.

The claim: People shared the image with a sarcastic comment on Sadhguru's character.

An archive of the post can be found here

(Source: Facebook/Screenshot)

(Archives of more such posts can be found here and here.)

The truth: The woman in the video is Sadhguru's dauther, who is called Radhe Jaggi.

Also Read

Fact-Check: Delhi's Nikki Yadav Murder Case Given a False Communal Spin

Fact-Check: Delhi's Nikki Yadav Murder Case Given a False Communal Spin
ADVERTISEMENT

How did we find that out:

  • We conducted a reverse image search of the viral image and found the same image on Sadhguru's official Twitter handle.

  • The image was posted on 17 June 2018 with a caption that read, "A fortune to spend an hour with my dear father and they tell me it is #FathersDay . -Sg"

An archive of the post can be found here.

(Source: Twitter/Screenshot)

  • We conducted a keyword search for Sadhguru's daughter and found news articles about Radhe Jaggi.

  • We also found her Instagram handle, where she posts content with her father, Sadhguru.

Conclusion: An image of Sadhguru with his daughter was shared on social media with misleading claims.

Also Read

Clip of Player Angrily Lifting and Throwing Referee Into a Hoop Is From a Film

Clip of Player Angrily Lifting and Throwing Referee Into a Hoop Is From a Film
ADVERTISEMENT

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9643651818, or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from news and webqoof

Topics:  Sadhguru   Webqoof   Fact-Check 

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×