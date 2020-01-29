Photo of People Who Died of Coronavirus? No, It’s an Art Project!

The claim along with the photo is false and it is in no way related to the outbreak of coronavirus. It is actually an old photo from Germany dated to 2014. Moreover, the people in the photo are not dead, but were lying down on the road as part of an art project.

Moreover, the message that is being forwarded with the photo too is false and none of the points mentioned in it have actually been mentioned by WHO as measures to protect oneself from the risk of contracting the coronavirus infection.