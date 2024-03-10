Photo of Damaged Road in Front of 'Department of Roads' Is From Nepal, Not India

A photo showing a damaged road leading to the building of 'Department of Roads' is going viral social media to claim that this image is from India.
Users sharing the claim are pointing out the irony behind the scenario.
How did we find out the truth?: We noticed the Nepali number plate of the vehicle seen in the photo.
We performed a relevant keyword search along with the reverse image search on the viral photo and came across an article shared on a Nepali news portal named Bizness News.
The report was published on 4 March and carried the same viral image.
It stated that the image was first shared by an X (formerly Twitter) user called Deependra Chaulagai on 3 March, who mentioned that this image was taken near the Department of Roads, Nepal.
Another Nepali article shared by Ratopati carried a different image of the same damaged road.
We also found images on Google maps that matched the building and the logo on the board.
The logo also matched the one shown on the official website of Nepal's Department of Roads.
We reached out to a local reporter: We spoke to Gaurav Pokharel, Kathmandu based journalist, who confirmed to us that this photo is from Nepal.
"This photo is from 24 February and shows a road near Department of Roads' building in Kathmandu," he added.
He also sent a press release shared by the Department of Roads after this image went viral.
It states that upgrading the road was not included in a certain contract which was "dilapidated due to the earthquake" and the matter got worse due to heavy rains.
Conclusion: An image of a damaged road in Nepal is being falsely shared as one from India.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)