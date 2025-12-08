AI-Generated Video of People Retrieving iPhones from a Container Viral

A video showing a damaged shipping container allegedly full of iPhones by Apple, with individuals attempting to collect them, is being shared on social media.
What we found: At first, we divided the video into multiple screenshots and ran a Google reverse image search on some of them.
We did not find any credible sources to prove the validity of the claim.
Team WebQoof then noticed some anomalies in the video such as Apple's logo being unclear and the person's hand looking distorted while retrieving the phones from the container.
Such anomalies are often noticed in AI-generated visuals.
This led us to run the video on AI-detection platform Hive Moderation which revealed that the viral clip was created using AI.
It stated that the video was 97.5 per cent 'likely' AI-generated.
Conclusion: The viral clip showing people retrieving Iphones from the container is created using AI and is not a real incident.
