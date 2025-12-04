Why Kama Sutra Told Men to Talk to Parrots: Seema Anand on Love, Sex, & Dating

"In the Kama Sutra it says in section one, that talk to his Totas and Mainas for two hours. And you always wonder like, why would you have to talk to your Tota Maina cage for two hours? Personally, I think it was to teach men how to communicate," said author Seema Anand jokingly, as she spoke about why men are not great at communication.
In a world where relationships are increasingly defined by digital interactions and evolving social norms, Anand, a renowned relationship expert and author, is shedding light on the complexities of modern love and intimacy in her latest book, Speak Easy.
From navigating polyamory and dating app horrors to the pressures of societal expectations, mental health in relationships, and the rise of new dating terms, Anand shed light on several complexities of the aspects of modern dating.
One of the key themes Anand explores is polyamory and the fluidity of modern relationships. As non-monogamous relationship models become more visible, many individuals are finding new ways to define love and commitment. Polyamory, which involves consensually engaging in multiple romantic or sexual relationships, is gaining acceptance among people who want alternatives to traditional monogamous unions.
"There's very little understanding around it (polyamory). People are like - I have got excitement looking at that person, that means I will go off and have sex with that person, that's polyamory.' And that isn't. If you're doing it without telling the other person, that's cheating," she said, as she want on to explain what couples who open up their relationships must do to lay the ground work.
Anand argues that societal pressures, coupled with the complexities of online interactions, contribute to a rise in mental health issues related to dating and relationships.
Furthermore, Anand discusses the increasingly dangerous reliance on AI and virtual platforms for therapy. With the rise of digital mental health tools, including AI-driven therapy platforms, many individuals are turning to technology for emotional support.
On this episode of 'Badi Badi Baatein' with Eshwar, Anand explores the complexities of modern relationships - from polyamory to dating apps; delves into the challenges faced by millennials and Gen Z, including loneliness, navigating queerness, and societal pressures, like the forced heterosexual marriages of gay men, and highlights the dangers of relying on AI for therapy and shares insights on how polyamory is evolving as a relationship model.