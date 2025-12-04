Why Kama Sutra Told Men to Talk to Parrots: Seema Anand on Love, Sex, & Dating

"There's very little understanding around it (polyamory). People are like - I have got excitement looking at that person, that means I will go off and have sex with that person, that's polyamory.' And that isn't. If you're doing it without telling the other person, that's cheating," she said, as she want on to explain what couples who open up their relationships must do to lay the ground work.

Anand argues that societal pressures, coupled with the complexities of online interactions, contribute to a rise in mental health issues related to dating and relationships.

Furthermore, Anand discusses the increasingly dangerous reliance on AI and virtual platforms for therapy. With the rise of digital mental health tools, including AI-driven therapy platforms, many individuals are turning to technology for emotional support.

On this episode of 'Badi Badi Baatein' with Eshwar, Anand explores the complexities of modern relationships - from polyamory to dating apps; delves into the challenges faced by millennials and Gen Z, including loneliness, navigating queerness, and societal pressures, like the forced heterosexual marriages of gay men, and highlights the dangers of relying on AI for therapy and shares insights on how polyamory is evolving as a relationship model.