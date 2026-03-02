Chaos at Airports as Iran Conflict Leads to Rerouting, Cancellation of Flights

Indian airports have experienced significant disruption following the escalation of conflict between Iran and the United States, with hundreds of flights cancelled, widespread delays, and thousands of passengers stranded.

According to Hindustan Times, over 100 international flights at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport were cancelled in a single day, with both arrivals and departures affected. Passengers reported frustration over miscommunication and delays in retrieving luggage, while airport authorities urged travellers to check with airlines for the latest updates and assured that ground staff were working to minimise inconvenience.