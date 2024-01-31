Fact-Check: This is a Scripted Video of Man Collecting Oil, Ghee for Ram Temple

A video of a man on a cycle is being shared to claim that he went around a village and asked for 'Oil and Ghee' that will be used in the lamps for Ayodhya's Ram Temple.
The video shows a confrontation between the speaker who criticises the man on the bike for duping people by collecting oil and ghee in God's name.
The speaker can be heard asking the man to recite a Hindu religious poem and show an identification card to prove that he, indeed, is a representative from Ayodhya.
How did we find out?: At first, we noticed Facebook user Om Prakash Prasad, who had posted the video had a 'Social Message' tag in its caption.
We, then, checked Prasad's profile and saw that the account was listed as a 'Digital Creator.'
It also mentioned in Hindi, that the videos shared on this profile were for "entertainment."
Additionally, we looked for news reports about such an incident and did not come across any that would verify this incident.
The Quint has reached out to the Facebook creator for their comments and the story will be updated when the response comes.
Conclusion: The video is scripted and shows an encounter between two men over collecting oil and ghee from villagers under false pretext.
