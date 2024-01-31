ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Fact-Check: This is a Scripted Video of Man Collecting Oil, Ghee for Ram Temple

The video is not a real incident. The person who created the video is a digital creator.

Khushi Mehrotra
Published
WebQoof
2 min read
A video of a man on a cycle is being shared to claim that he went around a village and asked for 'Oil and Ghee' that will be used in the lamps for Ayodhya's Ram Temple.

  • The video shows a confrontation between the speaker who criticises the man on the bike for duping people by collecting oil and ghee in God's name.

  • The speaker can be heard asking the man to recite a Hindu religious poem and show an identification card to prove that he, indeed, is a representative from Ayodhya.

The video is not a real incident. The person who created the video is a digital creator.

An archive of the post can be found here

(Facebook/Screenshot) 

(Archives of similar claims can be found here and here.)

Is this true?: This is not a real incident as the video is scripted.

  • The person who shared the video is a digital creator, whose Facebook account mentions that they create videos for entertainment.

How did we find out?: At first, we noticed Facebook user Om Prakash Prasad, who had posted the video had a 'Social Message' tag in its caption.

The video is not a real incident. The person who created the video is a digital creator.

Here is a close up of the tag. 

(Altered by The Quint)

  • We, then, checked Prasad's profile and saw that the account was listed as a 'Digital Creator.'

  • It also mentioned in Hindi, that the videos shared on this profile were for "entertainment."

The video is not a real incident. The person who created the video is a digital creator.

Here is a close-up of the Facebook user's profile. 

(Source:Facebook/Screenshot)

  • We also noticed another video posted by the user which had the 'social message' tag. You can find the archive of that video here and here.

  • Additionally, we looked for news reports about such an incident and did not come across any that would verify this incident.

  • The Quint has reached out to the Facebook creator for their comments and the story will be updated when the response comes.

Conclusion: The video is scripted and shows an encounter between two men over collecting oil and ghee from villagers under false pretext.

Topics:  Ram Mandir   Webqoof   Fact-Check 

