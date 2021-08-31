People Beating Man in Video From Haryana Aren't From Bajrang Dal
Satpal, in-charge of Hamida police station and a local reporter told us that the accused are not from Bajrang Dal.
A video showing a man being beaten by a group of people is being shared on several social media platforms with users claiming that the incident took place in Haryana's Mewat and the people beating the man belong to the Bajrang Dal.
However, the incident took place in Hamida in Haryana's Yamuna Nagar on 12 August. Further, Satpal, in-charge of Hamida police station and a local reporter told us that the accused are not from Bajrang Dal and that it was a matter of personal enmity.
Meanwhile, Amir Alvi, uncle of Sahil Alvi (the man seen in viral video), too, denied the link between accused and Bajrang Dal.
CLAIM
The claim along with the video reads: "This is the incident of Mewat in Haryana, some boys of Bajrang Dal are beating a Muslim boy, can one become a Hindu by forcefully saying Jai Shri Ram or one can become a Muslim by being forcefully called Allah Hu Akbar, let us stop our country from becoming Hindu rashtra. (sic)"
(NOTE: The visuals can be distressing. Viewer's discretion is advised)
WHAT WE FOUND OUT
We searched on Google with keywords 'Haryana man beaten viral video' and came across a report by Dainik Jagran that was published on 18 August and carried a screengrab in which the man in the viral video, could be seen.
As per the article, the incident took place on 12 August in Hamida in Haryana's Yamuna Nagar when one Sahil Alvi was beaten and a case had been registered by the police.
We found the FIR registered in the case on the website of Haryana police and one Mohamad Akbar Dar is the complainant. The FIR identified the accused as Vansh Atwal, Lucky Jaat, Aman Randhawa, Kuldeep Chima, Mohit Maihndiratta, Jatin Jaat and Tarun Kashyap.
According to the details provided by the complainant, he, along with Alvi, Waseem, Pradeep and Naveen had gone to a court. On their way back to Hamida, a group of people allegedly carrying swords, rod, flags came and beat Alvi.
WHAT DO POLICE, LOCAL REPORTER HAVE TO SAY?
We reached out to Satpal, in-charge of Hamida police station, who said that the accused are not related to Bajrang Dal.
"The accused do not belong to Bajrang Dal or any particular 'Dal' (group). The is a matter of personal enmity. Three people have been arrested so far, namely Umit Gupta, Rajinder aka Gullu and Rajan."Satpal, in-charge of Hamida police station
Further, a local reporter, too, confirmed that the accused are not related to Bajrang Dal and that the accused and Alvi knew each other and have had arguments earlier as well.
WHAT IS ALVI'S FAMILY SAYING?
Speaking to The Quint's WebQoof team, Amir Alvi, uncle of Sahil Alvi denied any link between accused and the Bajrang Dal.
"The people who beat Sahil aren't associated to Bajrang Dal. Some of them (accused) knew Sahil from before."Amir Alvi, uncle of Sahil Alvi
He also told us that Sahil Alvi, who has to undergo six-seven operations, is in a serious condition presently.
Evidently, social media users falsely claimed that the people who beat the man seen in the viral video from Haryana, are related to Bajrang Dal.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9643651818, or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.