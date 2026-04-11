Videos of Prominent Journalists Criticising India’s Diplomacy Are Deepfakes

Amid peace talks between Iran and the US in Pakistan, social media users are sharing videos showing prominent Indian journalists, such as Firstpost's Palki Sharma, NDTV's Shiv Aroor, and Ravish Kumar.

In these videos, the journalists seemingly criticise the Indian government's diplomacy with regard to the West Asia conflict, stating that Pakistan is now the "net security provider" of Asia, a role which was formerly assumed by India.

All of them refer to US President Donald Trump's post on X, praising Pakistan for its role in mediating the Iranian war.