Movie Scene Falsely Shared as Palestinians 'Faking' Injuries During War

A video, showing a child falling on a table surrounded by rubble when two men come in to help him get up and start laughing, is going viral.
Users are sharing the video to claim that this video is from Palestine and they are 'faking' getting injured during the ongoing Israel-Hamas war.
How did we find out the truth?: On performing reverse image search on some of the keyframes of the video on Google, we came across a Facebook post from Mahmoud Maher Zaqout, a Palestinian videographer.
He had reshared the viral video shared by an Israeli diplomat and clarified that it shows a BTS clip from a movie that he shot in 2022.
We also checked his Instagram account where he had uploaded the entire movie on 1 March 2022.
At 0:50 timestamp, you can see the same frame where the child falls down is being helped by others.
We have also contacted Zaqout to learn more about this clip, and we will update the story once we receive a response.
Conclusion: A BTS clip shot for a film in 2022 is being falsely shared that Palestinians are faking their injuries.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)