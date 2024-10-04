No, This Video Does Not Show a Pakistani TV Show Making Fun of Rahul Gandhi

A video is going viral online with a claim that two men introduced Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha (LoP) and Congress' Rahul Gandhi by making fun of his personal and political life.

One of them read a graphic and said in Hindi, "The happiest leader of the country. No hope of winning, no fear of losing, no tension about wife, no worry about kids, no regard for age, no brain in the skull, zero intelligence yet a storehouse of knowledge, no business, no employment, still life is awesome."