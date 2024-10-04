No, This Video Does Not Show a Pakistani TV Show Making Fun of Rahul Gandhi

A video is going viral online with a claim that two men introduced Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha (LoP) and Congress' Rahul Gandhi by making fun of his personal and political life.
One of them read a graphic and said in Hindi, "The happiest leader of the country. No hope of winning, no fear of losing, no tension about wife, no worry about kids, no regard for age, no brain in the skull, zero intelligence yet a storehouse of knowledge, no business, no employment, still life is awesome."
How did we find out the truth?: We noticed the names included in the video under their clip which read, "Sham Sharma" and "Kushal Mehra".
We performed a relevant keyword search using these names on Google and found out that these are Indian content creators who run podcast and YouTube.
We identified them as Sham Sharma and Kushal Mehra and their channels can be seen here and here respectively.
We also found the video from where this viral clip has been taken on Sharma's YouTube channel, The Sham Sharma Show.
This video is titled, "Ramcharitmanas Controversy | Budget? SSS Podcast" and was live streamed on 2 February 2023.
The viral video starts playing at 52:10 timestamp and shows Mehra reading out a graphic regarding Gandhi.
Sharma is an Indian residing in United States, as per his YouTube description.
We also did not find any news report about a Pakistani TV show introducing Gandhi in those same words.
Conclusion: A podcast video of Indian YouTubers reading out a graphic making fun of Rahul Gandhi is being shared to falsely claim that this is how he was introduced on a Pakistani TV show.
