ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

This Image Doesn’t Show Pakistani Flag Being Recently Hoisted in Srinagar

The image could be traced back to at least June 2019 and is not recent.

Abhishek Anand
Published
WebQoof
2 min read
story-hero-img
i
Aa
Aa
Small
Aa
Medium
Aa
Large

An image which shows a man carrying Pakistan's national flag is being circulated on social media platforms as recent visuals from Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar.

The image could be traced back to at least June 2019 and is not recent.

You can view an archive of the post here.

(Source: X (formerly Twitter)/Screenshot)

The image is being widely shared on platforms, such as X and Facebook. (More archives of similar posts can be viewed here, here, and here.)

What are the facts?: The image could be traced back to at least June 2019 and is not recent as claimed in the viral post.

  • Press Information Bureau's (PIB) fact-checking wing, too, clarified that the image was old and unrelated to the recent Independence Day celebrations.

Also Read

ANI Misidentifies Muslim Man From Bangladesh Searching For Missing Son As Hindu

alsoRead-img
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

What led us to the truth?: A simple Google Lens search on the viral image led to the same visual uploaded on an X handle named 'Binte kashmir .b kashmir'.

  • The post was shared on 2 June 2019 and was shared with a caption that said, "Love for Pakistan."

Other sources: These visuals were also shared on the official YouTube channel of Geo News - a Pakistani news channel. It was published on 2 June 2019.

The image could be traced back to at least June 2019 and is not recent.

It was posted on 2 June 2019.

(Source: YouTube/Screenshot)

PIB clarifies: PIB's fact-checking wing, on their official X handle, mentioned that the image was old and is being recirculated as a recent one from Srinagar.

  • The post that was shared on 16 July further said, "The image is being shared in a false context to mislead people and spread anti-India propaganda."

Conclusion: The image is old and is being falsely shared as a recent one from Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir.

Also Read

Old Clip of Man Vandalising Idols of Hindu Deities Linked to Bangladesh Crisis

alsoRead-img

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818 , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from news and webqoof

Topics:  Srinagar   Webqoof   Jammu and Kashmir 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
×
×