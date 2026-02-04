ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

The Image of Pakistani Team Receiving Grand Welcome in Sri Lanka Is AI-Generated

Multiple discrepancies and detection tools showed that the viral image was indeed AI-generated.

Abhishek Anand
Published
WebQoof
An image that purportedly shows Pakistani cricket team receiving a grand welcome at an airport is being circulated on social media platforms as a recent visual from Sri Lanka ahead of the 2026 ICC Men's T20 World Cup.

What did the user say?: An X (formerly Twitter) handle shared the photo with a caption that said, "This is How real heros are welcomed in Sri Lanka. My #Indian friends plz don't count everything in terms on money - it's the dignity the honor that matters. Thank U #SriLanka (sic)."

This post on X had clocked over eight lakh views at the time of writing this report. You can view other similar claims here, here, and here.

What's the truth?: The image has been generated using the help of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and does not show a real visual.

Discrepancies in the viral image: We noticed several inconsistencies that pointed towards the possibility of the viral image being an AI-generated visual.

  • One can see that a person's left hand seems to be merging with his right hand in the background.

  • We also noticed a watermark that said "Watred Warriors".

About the account: We searched "Watred Warriors" on Google and found a Facebook handle with the same name. The viral image was also uploaded on it on 2 February.

  • On going through the account, we found that the user regularly posts such AI-generated visuals.

  • You can view some of these posts here, here, and here.

What did the detection tools show?: Team WebQoof passed the image through two AI detection tools namely — 'Hive Moderation' and 'SightEngine' to further verify its authenticity.

  • The first tool showed 100 percent probability of the image was generated using AI.

  • The second tool gave 99 percent chances of the viral image being an AI-generated one.

  • (Swipe right to view all results.)

  • The first tool showed 100 percent probability of the image was generated using AI.

    (Source: Hive Moderation/Screenshot)

Conclusion: The image was AI-generated and did not show a real visual of Pakistani team being welcomed at an airport in Sri Lanka.

Topics:  Pakistan   Webqoof   Fact-Check 

Stay Updated
