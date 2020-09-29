Osama bin Laden’s Daughter Married Bhojpuri Singer? It’s Fake News

She also goes by the name Syra Shahroz. According to an article in The Express Tribune, a Pakistani daily, Syra had married Sheroz Shabzwar in 2012.

She recently announced their split on Instagram, in February 2020.

We looked through the public records of Osama bin Laden’s family, as given by New York Times and CNN, and found no mention of a daughter named ‘Zoya.’

The clipping suggests that Zoya is bin Laden’s first wife’s eldest daughter. However, the records state that his first wife, Najwa, had 11 sons and daughters, out of which Fatima is the eldest daughter.