Is Cow the Only Animal to Exhale Oxygen? No, It’s True for All of Us!

Allahabad High Court judge Shekhar Kumar Yadav in an order on Wednesday, 1 September, said that the government should bring in a Bill to include protection of cows within the 'scope of the fundamental rights of Hindus'.

While passing an order denying bail to an individual for offences under the Prevention of Cow Slaughter Act in Uttar Pradesh, Justice Yadav observed that “scientists believe that the cow is the only animal that inhales as well as exhales oxygen.”

However, that's not just cows. All animals (and even humans) exhale a some amount of oxygen that they breathe.