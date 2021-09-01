Govt Should Make Cow National Animal, Give it Fundamental Rights: Allahabad HC

Dubbing applicant Javed's plea for bail "baseless" and deserving to be rejected, the Court said that this wasn’t his first offence and “even before this he has committed cow slaughter, which has disturbed the harmony of the society.”

The court said that releasing Javed on bail will again “disturb’ the harmony of the society.

Javed was charged under Sections 3, 5 and 8 of the Prevention of Cow Slaughter Act.