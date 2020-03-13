BJP MP Lekhi Misleads LS Saying Only Hindus Targeted in Shiv Vihar

According to the 2011 Census, Shiv Vihar is home to over 22 lakh people. 68.22% of its population is Hindu and 29.34% Muslim. Shiv Vihar tapers Old Mustafabad, which is a Muslim majority area. However, both Hindus and Muslims own shops and run small businesses near the Shiv Chowk.

The area witnessed heavy communal violence from the afternoon of 24 February to the night of 25 February.

“Both Hindus and Muslims live here and have shops in the area. It was difficult to identify the rioters. They were mostly outsiders who burnt down everything that came their way,” Ravi Kant Upadhyay, a resident of the area told The Quint.

Another resident Rajkumar, who owns a garage, told us, “Suddenly at 3 pm on 24 February a mob started pelting stones. It almost felt like someone's raining stones on us. So I escaped to the parking area nearby. Somehow I, my brothers and my nephews managed to save ourselves.”