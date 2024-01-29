Old Visuals Shared To Claim That Rishabh Pant Met With Another Car Accident

A video is being shared to claim that Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant has met with another accident on the road.
The video has been made using his images or his images with other cricketers alongside visuals of him being injured in an accident.
How did we find out?: We checked all the visuals about the accident separately.
Image 1: At 0:39 seconds of the viral video, we came across an image of a crashed car.
We ran a Google reverse image search on the photo and came across a report by the Hindustan Times from 31 December 2022 which included this image as its cover image for the report. It credited the Press Trust of India (PTI) for the image.
The story was about Pant's accident. HT reported that the Uttarakhand police confirmed that he wasn’t overspeeding or in an inebriated state.
IMAGE 2: At 1:17 minutes of the viral video, we noticed this image of health personnel surrounding a person covered in a white cloth.
We ran another Google reverse image search and came across Agence France-Presse's (AFP) capture from 4 January 2023.
It was reported that hospital staff assisted in transporting Pant on a stretcher to an ambulance in Dehradun.
The country's cricket board announced on 4 January 2023 that Pant would be airlifted to Mumbai for surgery, almost a week after he sustained multiple injuries in a road accident.
IMAGE 3: At 1:06 minutes in the video, an image shows Pant receiving medical care. We ran another Google reverse image search and found out that this image is also from his accident in 2022.
We found this image in Mid-Day. The publication had credited the image to PTI.
The report dated back to 30 December 2022 and read that Pant received treatment at a hospital after his car met with an accident in Roorkee.
IMAGE 4: At 0.50 seconds, a person accompanied by two medical personnel can be seen in the viral clip.
We paused and ran a Google reverse image search and came across a report by India Today from 2 January 2023.
It mentioned that Pant was shifted to a private ward and was recovering well at the hospital in Dehradun.
IMAGE 5: At 0:15 seconds, we saw an image of a crane in the process of lifting a damaged car.
We paused and ran a Google reverse image search and found a report by news agency Associated Press (AP), from 30 December 2022.
AP stated that Pant was admitted to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, which he sustained in a car accident in Dehradun.
The 25-year-old was driving the car, alone, when it flipped over, caught fire, and hit a road divider near Roorkee, his hometown in the state of Uttarakhand.
Pant on his 2022 accident: At the time of writing this report, Star Sports released a video with Rishabh Pant, where he was talking about his accident.
He was heard saying that he felt like his "time was over in this world" after the crash, and that even after such a severe accident, he "was alive" as "something had saved" him, giving him a "second life."
The Quint has reached out to Rishabh Pant's team for their comments and the story will be updated when the response comes.
Conclusion: It is clear that these images are from Pant's accident in December 2022. Further, we found no recent reports talking about Pant having another accident.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)