Muslim Cleric’s Clip Shared By BJP Member Not From Shaheen Bagh

A video clip showing a muslim cleric speaking about the strength of the community is being widely circulated on social media. In the 45-second long clip, the cleric goes on to say, “They are torturing us, but if we provoke our young children then we are far more powerful than them.”

BJP Spokesperson Sambit Patra also shared the video with a line from the cleric’s statement which reads, “वो जीना चाहते है और हमारे बच्चे मरने को तैयार है”. [Translation: They want to live and our children are ready to kill.]

Although Patra didn’t allege anything, he failed to provide context while sharing the video.