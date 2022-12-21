Video From Maratha Kranti Morcha Viral as MVA's 'Halla Bol' Rally in Maharashtra
The video is from the Maratha Kranti Morcha rally, which was held in August 2017.
Sanjay Raut, a Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader, shared a video, which shows a large crowd in Maharashtra, on his verified Twitter account on 18 December.
The claim: The clip was shared in the backdrop of the protest march launched by the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) against the Eknath Shinde government and Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari's remark on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.
Raut shared the clip taking a dig at Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis', who called the it a "nano morcha".
How did we find out?: Using InVID, we divided the viral video into keyframes and ran a reverse image search on them.
The results led us to the same video on a YouTube channel, published on 9 August 2017. Its description mentioned that it showed a rally by the Maratha Kranti Morcha.
Another result took us to an article published by The Indian Express.
The report said that the Maratha Kranti Morcha took out a silent protest in Mumbai, Maharashtra demanding reservation in jobs for the Maratha community.
It added that the protest began at Jijamata Udyan in Byculla and ended at Azad Maidan in Mumbai.
At the end, members of the group met (then) Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis at Mumbai's Vidhan Bhawan, who said that his government was "committed to granting reservation for the community."
Using relevant keywords, we looked for visuals of the rally and came across a tweet shared by Times of India's verified Twitter account, which resembled the viral video.
We noticed similarities between TOI's video and the one in the claim, such as a blue tarpaulin covered roof near the flyover and a triangular rooftop and hoardings further away.
The Quint had also covered the report on the ground in 2017, speaking to those participating in the rally. You can read our detailed report here.
Conclusion: The video dates back to August 2017 and is of a rally taken out by the Maratha Kranti Morcha in Mumbai, Maharashtra.
Topics: Fact Check Maratha Kranti Morcha Webqoof
