Video From Maratha Kranti Morcha Viral as MVA's 'Halla Bol' Rally in Maharashtra

Sanjay Raut, a Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader, shared a video, which shows a large crowd in Maharashtra, on his verified Twitter account on 18 December.

The claim: The clip was shared in the backdrop of the protest march launched by the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) against the Eknath Shinde government and Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari's remark on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Raut shared the clip taking a dig at Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis', who called the it a "nano morcha".