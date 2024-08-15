ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Fact-Check: Old Video Falsely Peddled as Hindus Trying To Flee Bangladesh

The video dates back to May 2024, before the recent unrest and violence Bangladesh.

Aishwarya Varma
Published
WebQoof
3 min read
story-hero-img
i
Aa
Aa
Small
Aa
Medium
Aa
Large

A video, which shows a crowded fleet of launches(ships) floating around in a small space on the water, has gone viral on X (formerly Twitter).

The claim: Some users sharing the video have claimed that it shows visuals of Hindus fleeing Bangladesh amid the recent unrest and violence in the country.

The video dates back to May 2024, before the recent unrest and violence Bangladesh.

An archived version of this post can be seen here.

(Source: X/Screenshot)

(Archives of more posts sharing this claim can be seen here and here.)

Is it true?: No, the video predates the recent turmoil in Bangladesh.

  • The oldest version of this video dates back to April, and likely shows people travelling within Bangladesh for Eid celebrations.

Also Read

Communal Claims & AI Misuse: How Indian 'Bad Actors' Misled on Bangladesh Crisis

alsoRead-img
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

How did we find out the truth?: We divided the viral video into multiple keyframes using InVID, a video verification tool, and ran reverse image searches on some of them.

  • Through Google Lens, we came across the same video on a Facebook page called 'Extreme Launch Lover', which was shared on 29 April.

  • It was captioned "The launches are leaving with thousands of passengers on the roof," in Bangla, mentioning that it was taken in Bangladesh.

The video dates back to May 2024, before the recent unrest and violence Bangladesh.

The video was shared on 29 April 2024.

(Source: Facebook/Altered by The Quint)

The page had also shared a similar photo on 8 April, mentioning that the Sadarghat terminal in Dhaka was seeing a "a lot of passenger pressure."

The video dates back to May 2024, before the recent unrest and violence Bangladesh.

A similar photo was shared on 8 April 2024.

(Source: Facebook/Screenshot)

We found the same video on another Facebook page, which had shared it on 30 May, mentioning that the passengers were travelling via launches for Eid.

The video dates back to May 2024, before the recent unrest and violence Bangladesh.

This page mentioned that the people were travelling for Eid.

(Source: Facebook/Screenshot)

Using the keywords 'Dhaka launch terminal Eid', we looked for news reports for more information.

  • This led us to reports by The Daily Star and The Business Standard, which noted that an estimated 22.5-27 lakh people were expected to travel from Dhaka via waterways before Eid, which was celebrated on 10 and 11 April.

While we could not independently verify the location or the context of the video, we can confirm that the video is unrelated to the recent turmoil in Bangladesh.

Conclusion: An old video showing crowded launches is being shared to falsely claim that it shows Hindus trying to flee Bangladesh.

Also Read

Old Images of Vandalised Buddhist Temples in Bangladesh Falsely Shared as Recent

alsoRead-img

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818 , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from news and webqoof

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
×
×