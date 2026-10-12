No, This Video Doesn’t Show Garbage Being Dumped in Delhi Before CJP Protests

A video is going viral on the internet, claiming to show municipal vehicles dumping garbage on roads near Jantar Mantar before the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest.
(An archived version of a similar claim can be found here.)
Is it true?: No, the video is old and shows sanitation workers protesting by dumping garbage on the road in Panipat, Haryana.
How did we find out?: We ran a reverse image search on the video using Google Lens and found reports sharing the same visuals.
News organisation ABP News published an article on reporting that sanitation workers in Haryana had launched a protest against the government over their various pending demands.
The report says they gathered on , took garbage to Panipat's Samvidhan Chowk and dumped it in the middle of the road.
A report by Dainik Bhaskar states that the Municipal Corporation took a stand against employees disrupting the sanitation system.
According to the report, the complaint filed by the Deputy Municipal Commissioner states that the municipal sanitation workers on strike 'obstructed the work of the private agencies that handle the sanitation work in the city.'
Conclusion: The video is old and shows sanitation workers protesting by dumping garbage on the road in Panipat, Haryana.
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