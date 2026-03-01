Old Video of Khamenei Falsely Shared as Him Dismissing Reports of His Death

A two-minute long video of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei speaking is being widely shared on social media, where users are claiming that he addressed the people of his country to dismiss reports about his death.
The claim surfaced after Israel and the US struck Iran on 28 February, after which the latter said they could confirm Khomeini's demise in the strikes.
(Archived versions of more posts sharing this claim can be seen here and here.)
Is it true?: No, the claim is false.
The video dates back to 12 February 2026 and shows Khamenei addressing Iranians on the anniversary of the 1979 Islamic Revolution.
Iran's media confirmed Khamenei's death in the wee hours of 1 March 2026.
How do we know?: A simple reverse image search led us to an Instagram post dated 13 February, shared by Iranian state news agency Mehr News.
It was posted two weeks the strike.
It's caption, when translated, noted that the visuals showed Khamenei paying tribute to the people who participated in the rallies of the 22 Bahman.
The '22 Bahman' or 11 February rallies refers to the Iranian people marching on the anniversary of the 1979 Islamic revolution in the country, which overthrew the Pahlavi dynasty and brought the Ayatollah to power.
Khamenei's official account also shared similar visuals of the late leader speaking on 12 February.
A translated version of his website, which carries all of Khamenei's public addresses, also shared a photo and a transcript of his speech about the 22 Bahman rallies.
Conclusion: A two-week old video is being shared to claim that Khamenei addressed people to dismiss reports of his death.
