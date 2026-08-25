2018 Video Falsely Shared as Current Condition of Government School in Punjab

A nearly two-minute video showing broken, dilapidated girls' toilets with no ceiling and running water is being shared on social media, where the man in the video identifies the location as the government school in Jalla, Fatehgarh Sahib district of Punjab.

The claim: The video is being shared to claim that it shows the current condition of government schools in Punjab under the Aam Aadmi Party government (AAP).

Those sharing the claim have also questioned the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) Abhijeet Dipke, who has been visiting and auditing government schools in Maharashtra as part of the party's 'School Thik Karo' movement.

Who shared it?: Several Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) linked accounts, including National Media Co-Incharge and National Spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari, BJP Punjab, and MP Harbhajan Singh shared the video as a recent one of a government school in Punjab.