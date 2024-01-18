Old Video of YS Sharmila With Police Personnel Falsely Linked to the Congress

Is this true?: The claim is false.

The first clip of Sharmila with Kharge is from 4 January when she officially joined the Congress party in Delhi.

The second clip dates back to April 2023 when police personnel tried stopping her from joining her a YSRTP protest outside the Special Investigation Team (SIT) office probing the paper leaks of recruitment examinations in Telangana.

How did we find out?: We ran searches on both videos, separately.

CLIP 1: We ran a Google reverse image search on the clip of Sharmila with Kharge and came across multiple news reports from 4 January, when she was officially welcomed into the Congress party in the presence of senior Congress leaders in New Delhi.