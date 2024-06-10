Fact-Check: 2019 Video Of Journalist's Take on EVMs Linked To Recent Elections

A video of Nava Telangana, a Telugu daily chief editor S Veeraiah about electronic voting machines (EVMs) discrepancies. Users have linked this video to the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections.

What does he say?: Speaking in Telugu, Veeraiah said, "Of all the matters that raise doubts, the most important one is: 20 lakh EVM machines are not seen. 60 lakh machines were readied for the whole country. Companies were given contracts, money was paid."