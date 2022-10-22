India Today Streamed Old Video of Rishi Sunak as 'Live' After UK PM Resigns
Sunak's video was from 12 July, when he officially launched his Conservative Party leadership bid with a speech.
News channel India Today on Friday, 21 October, live streamed an old video of former British Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak announcing his plan for fixing United Kingdom's economy as a recent press conference.
The video came a day after Liz Truss announced her decision of resigning as the British Prime Minister.
However, we found that Sunak's video was from 12 July of this year, when he officially launched his Conservative Party leadership bid with a speech. In September, Truss won the Conservative Party leadership race by defeating Sunak.
CLAIM
The live video started around noon and was titled, "Rishi Sunak Live: Rishi Sunak Reveals His Plan For UK Economy | Liz Truss Resigns | UK News LIVE". The live telecast continued till at least 8 pm, when this story was being written.
The description added that "Sunak said he has a plan to revive economy" after Truss' resignation.
WHAT WE FOUND OUT
We conducted a keyword search for "Sunak plan for UK's economy" and found the video on Sunak's YouTube handle. The video was live streamed on 12 July and was titled, "Ready For Rishi: Launch Speech".
Sunak's July address was when he was launching his bid for the Conservative Party leadership. He stood against Truss and others for the leadership position and ended up losing to Truss in September despite being the most popular candidate in five of six contest rounds.
Truss became the PM but had to resign 44 days later after facing a severe revolt against her leadership from an increasing number of Conservative Party MPs amid mounting economic and political chaos.
While there are news reports about Sunak being the top contender to be the next PM, he has not made any public statements about his "plans for reviving UK's economy".
Evidently, an old speech of Sunak's was streamed as a live video by India Today on their YouTube channel.
