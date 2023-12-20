Old Clip Falsely Shared as Israeli Forces Running Bulldozer Over People in Gaza

(TRIGGER WARNING: DISTURBING VISUALS)
A video showing a bulldozer running over bodies draped in white sheets is going viral on social media to claim that it shows Israeli forces running a bulldozer over patients at Kamal Adwan Hospital in Gaza.
(Note: We are refraining from adding links to the video because of its disturbing nature.)
What's the truth?: This video is old and not from Gaza.
It dates back to 2013 and shows the bodies of victims of the Rabaa massacre in Egypt.
How did we find out the truth?: On performing a reverse image search on some of the keyframes of the viral video, we came across an old YouTube video.
This was shared by Al Jazeera Arabic on 26 August 2013.
The title of the video stated that it shows a bulldozer sweeping away dozens of bodies of victims of the Rabaa massacre that happened in Egypt.
The description of the video mentioned that this happened on 14 August 2013.
According to reports, on 14 August 2013, Egyptian security forces forcefully dispersed two sit-in protests by supporters of the late Islamist President Mohamed Morsi in Nahda and Rabaa al-Adawiya squares.
This resulted in deaths of hundreds and the Egyptian forces were armed with snipers and bulldozers as well.
Recent update about Gaza: Israeli soldiers recently raided a hospital in northern Gaza, leaving a trail of rubble behind.
The Gazan health ministry revealed that the Israeli forces made several internally displaced persons taking refuge inside the Kamal Adwan hospital leave and evacuated wounded patients and medical staff to the hospital grounds.
Reuters was also unable to verify reports, but it stated that there were witnesses who claimed civilians who were buried were moved by the Israeli army by bulldozers near the hospital.
Conclusion: An old video from Egypt showing a bulldozer running over bodies is being falsely shared as one from Gaza.
